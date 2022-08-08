Maharashtra: Monsoon session likely from August 17

Maharashtra Assembly | File

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature is expected to begin on August 17 and conclude on August 28. The Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and council are likely to meet on August 11 to decide the schedule and the agenda for the proceedings of both the houses.

This will be the first session after the Speaker’s election held on July 3 and after Shinde won the floor test on July 4. The state legislative secretariat has cancelled the public holidays of its staff as they will have to be on duty to make necessary arrangements for the monsoon session.

The state government will table the supplementary demands and also an ordinance on direct election of the gram panchayat sarpanch in Maharashtra. The bill will be moved by the new rural development minister.

Newly inducted ministers will get time to prepare for the session as the opposition is expected to corner the government on a number of issues including delays in providing financial assistance to the farmers and people affected by heavy rains and floods in various districts. In addition, the rise in farmers’ suicides and recent gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman in Bhandara district will be raised by the opposition.

The state government may announce a financial package for farmers and people affected by nature's fury. Crops from over 10 lakh hectares of land have been severely damaged due to torrential rains and waterlogging.