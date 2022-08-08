Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow: List of probables, swearing-in ceremony's time, and all you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: The wait is finally over, as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been running a two-man government with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis since June 30, will expand his cabinet on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11 am at the Raj Bhavan. Fifteen ministers, comprising eight from the BJP and seven from the Shinde camp, are expected to be inducted. The next round of expansion would take place at a later date.

After landing at the Nanded airport to inspect the flood-hit areas in Nanded and Hingoli, Shinde said, “The names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers are being finalised. You will come to know. The MLAs will be finalised by tonight (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sources, however, revealed some ministerial names from the Shinde camp – Dadaji Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, along with legislators Sada Sarvankar, Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Sarnaik, Bharat Gogawale, and Deepak Kesarkar.

The BJP insiders said the Central leadership has given a go-ahead for the induction of Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangalprabhat Lodha (the BJP’s Mumbai unit chief), Ravindra Chavan and Vijaykumar Gavit.

Chavan, who was the minister of state during the Devendra Fadnavis-led government for a short period, had played a major role in maintaining coordination between the BJP and the Shinde camp after Eknath Shinde staged a coup along with 39 Shiv Sena legislators and 10 independents. He had stayed with the rebel legislators in Guwahati and Goa.

Incidentally, former minister Ashish Shelar, who was a ministerial aspirant, may miss the boat as he is likely to be appointed as the state BJP chief at a time when the party has launched Mission 45 to win maximum seats from Maharashtra in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde has made seven visits to New Delhi in the last one month, and with every visit there was talk that the ministry expansion was round the corner.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar (NCP), said Shinde had promised a ministerial berth to every MLA who joined him. “Now he is unable to fulfil his promise, hence the delay in expansion. The chief minister should disclose reasons for the delay,” he added.

Pawar also said there has been no invitation to him so far from the government for Tuesday’s cabinet expansion. It is clear that not all of the 40 rebel Sena MLAs will get the berth, he added.