Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

City to get light rains for next 48 hours, says IMD
Mumbai will see light rain for the next 48 hours with a generally cloudy sky, said the India Meterological Department. The temperature will be hovering around 25 degrees Celcius to 31 degrees Celcius.
The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation. However, the intensity of showers will be decreasing, said IMD officials earlier this week. The Konkan belt including Mumbai was been given a green alert (no rainfall warning) Monday onwards.
IMD official Sushma Nair had earlier told FPJ that the weather over the week will start becoming drier and the rain intensity will reduce.
British-era Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction by November 2022
After a long wait of eight years, the Carnac Bunder bridge's construction will start in the next two months. The length of the new bridge will be 70 metres and the width 26.5 metres, while the estimated cost is around Rs. 53.08 crores. To ease the traffic congestion in South Mumbai, the BMC has set a deadline to complete the 154-year-old bridge by June 2024.
The British-era bridge runs over the railway tracks between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder railway station. It was closed for heavy vehicles in 2014, but the construction was delayed since the other important Hancock bridge was still under construction.
Both bridges provide east-west connectivity in South Mumbai. Finally, the two lanes of Hancock bridge were opened on August 2, clearing the way for the Carnac Bunder bridge.
