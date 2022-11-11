Mumbai updates: Environmentalists, MMRC spar over Aarey Metro car shed again

Aarey car shed continues to be bone of contention

Another round of a tense and high-pitched battle between Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials and environmental activists is likely to unfold soon on the Aarey Milk Colony Metro car depot issue.

This time around, the trigger is MMRC's application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a directive to get approval from the civic body's Tree Authority on its 2019 application to cut 84 fully grown trees.

According to Stalin D of Vanashakti, the environmental NGO is opposing the cutting of trees at Aarey Milk Colony. In 2019, the MMRC, in a statement to the apex court, said that all the trees required to be cut for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor were axed and no more trees are to be impacted by the project. On the other hand, MMRC officials have a different take, claiming that the 84 trees in question for which an application has been filed recently in the SC are not a fresh set realised only in 2022.

