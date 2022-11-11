Mumbai updates: Environmentalists, MMRC spar over Aarey Metro car shed again

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
11 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city

11 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

Heavy Traffic near Dindoshi Metro Station, Western Express Highway; commuters please plan your travel accordingly

11 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

A Fire broke out in the Shivarkar slum area in Wanvadi, Pune last night. Some houses made of tin were gutted in fire. No casualties or injuries reported. Fire doused: Pune Fire Brigade

11 November 2022 09:27 AM IST

Received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. Police team reached spot, scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. Area would be searched by police tomorrow. Probe on to find who was behind this: Raigad SP Somnath Gharge

11 November 2022 08:00 AM IST

Aarey car shed continues to be bone of contention

Another round of a tense and high-pitched battle between Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials and environmental activists is likely to unfold soon on the Aarey Milk Colony Metro car depot issue.

This time around, the trigger is MMRC's application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a directive to get approval from the civic body's Tree Authority on its 2019 application to cut 84 fully grown trees.

According to Stalin D of Vanashakti, the environmental NGO is opposing the cutting of trees at Aarey Milk Colony. In 2019, the MMRC, in a statement to the apex court, said that all the trees required to be cut for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor were axed and no more trees are to be impacted by the project. On the other hand, MMRC officials have a different take, claiming that the 84 trees in question for which an application has been filed recently in the SC are not a fresh set realised only in 2022.

Mumbai: Aarey car shed continues to be bone of contention
article-image

