Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Mumbai records worse AQI than Delhi

A day after settling in the moderate category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 183, the city's air quality shot up to 262 on Tuesday. It was worse than the national capital which, too, breathed 'poor' quality air with an AQI of 209.

Both the cities remained in the 'poor' category until evening, following which Delhi's AQI improved to 'moderate' category, while that of Mumbai continued to remain 'poor'.

Since last week, the city's AQI has been swinging between the moderate and poor categories. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research(SAFAR), the most impacted areas on Tuesday were Malad (AQI 320) Mazagaon (316) and Borivali (303) as they breathed 'very poor' quality air.

