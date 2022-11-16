e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi
Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi
16 November 2022 08:52 AM IST

Due to Accident traffic vehicular movement is slow at Bandra Worli Below Sealink Gaffar Khan Junction: Mumbai traffic cops

16 November 2022 08:22 AM IST

Mumbai records worse AQI than Delhi

A day after settling in the moderate category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 183, the city's air quality shot up to 262 on Tuesday. It was worse than the national capital which, too, breathed 'poor' quality air with an AQI of 209.

Both the cities remained in the 'poor' category until evening, following which Delhi's AQI improved to 'moderate' category, while that of Mumbai continued to remain 'poor'.

Since last week, the city's AQI has been swinging between the moderate and poor categories. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research(SAFAR), the most impacted areas on Tuesday were Malad (AQI 320) Mazagaon (316) and Borivali (303) as they breathed 'very poor' quality air.

Read more on AQI in Mumbai in our report here

Mumbai records worse AQI than Delhi
