ON CAMERA: Minor jumps off auto to save herself from molestation by driver in Aurangabad

A minor girl jumps off a speeding autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Aurangabad: A video has been doing rounds on social media where a girl can be seen jumping off a speeding autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

It has been stated that the auto driver tried to molest her, thus in a bid to escape the crime she jumped from the moving vehicle on a busy road.

The accused driver Syed Akbar Hameed has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, the victim girl who has sustained a head injury has been undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the area. In the video its seen that several people ran to help the girl as soon she jumped off the auto. Other vehicles also halted to help the girl who was lying on the road.