Mumbai Updates: Carnac Bridge to be demolished today, 27 hrs mega block from 11pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
A Mega block of 27 hours on 19th and 20th November starting from 11pm on Saturday between CSMT- Byculla/ Vadala will be operated by the central railway for the dismantling of Carnac bridge. | File
19 November 2022 10:10 AM IST

Body of businessman from Pune found in abandoned car along the Mumbai-Goa Highway

The body of a businessman from Pune was found in an abandoned car in Tara village in Panvel along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Friday evening. The body was noticed inside the car by locals, and they informed the police. The car had been parked there since Thursday, and it was only on Friday evening that locals noticed a body inside, according to police.

19 November 2022 10:10 AM IST

Property deals in city under scanner, Financial Intelligence Unit- India to survey all transactions

Stepping up its drive against money laundering and terror financing, the Union Finance Ministry has asked Maharashtra’s Inspector General of Registrations (IGR) to report all sales and purchases of immovable property valued at Rs 50 lakh and above registered every quarter within the 15th of the succeeding month.

19 November 2022 10:10 AM IST

Another measles death in city

Of the nine suspected measles death reported in Maharashtra, eight have occurred in Mumbai and one in Bhiwandi. The number of confirmed cases have now risen to 176. A 10-month-old girl from Govandi succumbed on Nov 3 but the BMC discovered the death only on Nov 18. The child died while being transferred to another hospital for treatment.

19 November 2022 10:10 AM IST

The central railway has decided to shut the operation of all trains from CSMT at 11 pm on Saturday. Owing to this, local commuters have been requested to wind up work little early. A Mega block of 27 hours on 19th and 20th November starting from 11pm on Saturday between CSMT- Byculla/ Vadala will be operated by the central railway for the dismantling of Carnac bridge which was declared unsafe and is already shut for traffic movement.

