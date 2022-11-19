Panvel: Body of businessman from Pune found in abandoned car along the Mumbai-Goa Highway

The body of a businessman from Pune was found in an abandoned car in Tara village in Panvel along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Friday evening. The body was noticed inside the car by locals, and they informed the police. The car had been parked there since Thursday, and it was only on Friday evening that locals noticed a body inside, according to police.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Kalra, a resident of Dabhad in Talegaon, Pune, and according to the police, he had a criminal background in the past.

Anil Patil, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station said that he had marks of injury on his chest. “More details will be available after the post-mortem report comes,” said Patil.

According to the police, the car in which his body was found did not belong to him. After verifying with the RTO, the car was registered in the name of a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. It has also been learned that Karla was dealing in an old car sale and he might have used one of them to be sold.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Taluka police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and started the investigation.