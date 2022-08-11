Mumbai updates: City, suburbs back to no rainfall warning

Thane records 212 new COVID-19 cases; active tally reaches 1,150

As many as 212 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection tally to 7,35,817, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,150 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district stood at 11,936, while the recovery count has reached 7,23,270 he said.