Mumbai updates: City, suburbs back to no rainfall warning

Thane records 212 new COVID-19 cases; active tally reaches 1,150
As many as 212 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection tally to 7,35,817, a health official said on Thursday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,150 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in the district stood at 11,936, while the recovery count has reached 7,23,270 he said.
Due to a Car breakdown at Aarey bridge, traffic movement is slow at Ciba road WEH southbound.
After two-day orange alert, city back to no rainfall warning
Heat and humidity may return soon as IMD predicts a lull in rainfall across Mumbai city and its suburbs. The weather department said that the rainfall will be reducing significantly as low pressure area near Bay of Bengal is weakening.
Low pressure areas are spaces where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of surrounding locations; thence they are commonly associated with weather such as cloudy, windy, with possible rain or storms.
Dear Mumbaikars, do carry your umbrellas to be on the safer side though! It will also save you from the scorching heat.
Commuters, there's a traffic backlog from Ram Nagar subway
The ongoing work of MMRDA at Vakola bridge has caused the backlog. Please make your travel plans accordingly
Dear Commuters, wondering about local train status? Check the latest update here
BMC to build 30 public toilets across city
As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the BMC is mulling upon setting up 30 public toilets across city's prominent places like Churchgate station, Mantralaya, Girgaon Chowpatty, Haji Ali junction, Mulund Check Naka, etc. Adding another layer of convenience, the civic body will also provide the community laundry facility at these toilets.
The civic body had planned to construct around 22,500 public toilet seats under the Swachh Bharat Mission. It had even allocated Rs 300 crore for the project, but the work is yet not completed. According to civic officials, the city lacks around one lakh public toilets.
There are around 1,100 public toilets across the city, which are run by NGOs and local groups. While, these NGOs charge Rs 2-5 for toilet facilities and Rs 10 for a bath, they share revenue with the BMC.
