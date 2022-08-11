Mumbai: Vihar lake overflows after downpour across city in last 48 hours | FPJ

Some heavy showers since the last two days has filled the Vihar lake located in the city. It is fourth lake to overflow in this monsoon. The lake has capacity to supply 90 million litres of water everyday to Mumbai.

Vihar lake started overflowing early morning at 5.30 on Thursday. The useful content of the Vihar lake is 27,698 ML.

Earlier in July, the Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes overflowed after the city witnessed incessant rains for nearly two weeks in July.

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 13,55,637 Million litres (ML) or 93.66 per cent of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity. This water stock will be sufficient for 352 days.

Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar lakes started overflowing in the month of July. During this period last year, the lakes had 80 per cent while in 2020 they had only 53 per cent water stock.

The BMC supplies 3850 million litres of water everyday to the city. They takes stock of the water level in the lakes on October 1 anually.