Mumbai: After two-day orange alert, city back to no rainfall warning | PTI Photo (PTI6_24_2016_000261B)

After an orange alert, meant for very heavy rainfall, issued on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has switched back to green alert or no rainfall warning from today.

With likely moderate rains, there is a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places for the two days, starting today, over the city, IMD predicted.

The reason behind the rainfall lull is the weakening of the well marked low pressure area near Bay of Bengal. This has resulted in the decrease in intensity of rainfall over Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Therefore, Mumbai and most parts of the state have been given a green alert, while other districts like Raigad and Pune are still on an orange alert for Thursday.

According to the IMD, the average rainfall departure percentage in the past seven days for Mumbai suburbs was 78 per cent (more than excess) while for the city it was 19 per cent (normal). On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 27.7 degrees Celsius, with 95 per cent relative humidity.

Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.5 degrees Celsius, with 86 per cent relative humidity.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Mumbai on Wednesday breathed a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 15, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 27, 13, and 22, respectively.