Thane: Parking of school buses outside private institutions a nightmare for motorists

The school buses parked on the road outside the private institutions in Thane is now creating a traffic havoc for the motorists in the city. The management of private schools have barred the buses from entering the premises thus forcing them to park on the road.

The buses block the roads leaving little space for motorists and creates a traffic congestion.

Around a fortnight ago, while discussing the issue in a meeting, Thane Police Joint Commissioner Dattatray Karale instructued the traffic police to look into the matter and exploe alternatives for the issue. Despite that, no concrete measures have been taken by the Thane tansport division against the same.

Kasber Augustine, President of Thane Citizens Forum, said, "Most of the private schools in Thane city deny entry to buses on their premises. Some reputed schools do not even have open grounds or enough space to park their vehicles. Therefore, in front of these schools, there are large queues of buses."

Augustine then noted that some parents bring their vehicles to drop or pick their children from school which add to the traffic congestion. "Citizens going out for work have to bear it. Despite several complaints in this regard, the police are finding it difficult to take action against the schools," he added.

Roal Saldanha, a resident of Thane echoed similar thoughts. He said despite bigger roads outside schools in areas like Vartaknagar, Kapurbawdi, Vasant Vihar and others, the traffic congestion gets bad.

"Half the road gets block with parked buses and private vehicles of the parents. It leaves motorists with very little space and thus creating a traffic congestion," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Thane traffic police DB Kamble said, "Decision will be taken soon after a meeting with the Regional Transport Department."