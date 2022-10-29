Mumbai updates: BMC swings into action, clears encroachment outside Dadar station

Cooling issue reported in Churchgate -Virar AC local; 2nd incident in 15 days

The 6.28 pm Churchgate -Virar AC local train on Friday suffered a cooling issue. Passengers of the third coach alleged that without proper cooling they faced difficulty in their travel.

"For the second time in 15 days an AC local train has departed the station with doors open. No AC and Ventilation in the train. No one attending complaints by passengers," tweeted a passenger.

However, Western Railway officials said that after reports on the issue with the cooling system was reported at Andheri, a technician was sent immediately at Borivali.