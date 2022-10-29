Mumbai updates: BMC swings into action, clears encroachment outside Dadar station

Cooling issue reported in Churchgate -Virar AC local; 2nd incident in 15 days
The 6.28 pm Churchgate -Virar AC local train on Friday suffered a cooling issue. Passengers of the third coach alleged that without proper cooling they faced difficulty in their travel.
"For the second time in 15 days an AC local train has departed the station with doors open. No AC and Ventilation in the train. No one attending complaints by passengers," tweeted a passenger.
However, Western Railway officials said that after reports on the issue with the cooling system was reported at Andheri, a technician was sent immediately at Borivali.
BMC takes action against illegal hawkers outside Dadar station
As part of its promise to weed out illegal hawkers, the BMC pushed out some of them outside Dadar railway station on Friday. The civic body’s anti-encroachment department also removed garbage and washed the road with the help of a jet machine. The action will be a continuous process, assured a civic official from G-North ward.
Key roads outside Dadar station – Ranade Road and D’silva Road – are crowded with hawkers, making it difficult for pedestrians. During Diwali, these roads were teeming with shoppers. To cash in, hawkers encroached the roads as well as the entrance of legitimate shops. Dadar Vyapari Sangh requested the ward office to take action as it affected their businesses.
