Mumbai: Cooling issue reported in Churchgate -Virar AC local; 2nd incident in 15 days

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Cooling issue reported in Churchgate -Virar AC local; 2nd incident in 15 days | Photo: Representative Image
Mumbai: The 6.28 pm Churchgate -Virar AC local train on Friday suffered a cooling issue. Passengers of the third coach alleged that without proper cooling they faced difficulty in their travel.

"For the second time in 15 days an AC local train has departed the station with doors open. No AC and Ventilation in the train. No one attending complaints by passengers," tweeted a passenger.

WR claims issue was resolved at Borivali

However, Western Railway officials said that after reports on the issue with the cooling system was reported at Andheri, a technician was sent immediately at Borivali. Speaking with FPJ, Kaiwant, a passenger who was in the coach alleged that when the train reached Virar, a railway staff attended the problem. Problem with the cooling system was reported at Andheri which persisted till Virar and the passengers of the affected coach experienced suffocation.

"Few angry commuters held the door of the said coach at Dahisar and the train departed from Dahisar with open doors" said Kaiwant.  

Currently, WR runs 79 AC services which are being used by more than 70,000 passengers daily.

article-image

