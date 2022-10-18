Comfy travel on its way: Mumbai to get around 8 to 10 more AC local train services soon | Fpj

Keeping in mind the rising number of its air-conditioned (AC) local train passengers, the western railway (WR) plans to introduce around 8 to 10 more AC local train services by the end of this month.

Currently, WR operates 79 local AC train services on its suburban section between Churchgate-Virar. When asked about proposed AC train services, a senior officer of WR said the timetable for these services is being finalised.

Demanding their 7.54 am Borivali-Churchgate AC local back, commuters have submitted a petition to WR with over one thousand signatures. In the new time table 7.54 am Borivali-Churchgate AC local was extended up to Virar. As a result, regular commuters on the route struggle to find place in the train.

As per the data provided by WR, the daily average AC passengers was 56,333 in August 2022, which went up to 71,000 by September. This figure crossed 74,000 in October.

"Most of the AC trains of WR are packed during peak hours, and the railway needs to introduce a few more AC services as soon as possible," said Manisha Shah, a resident of Borivali, who frequently travels between Borivali and Churchgate. Commuters of Bhayender are also demanding the same. "Before finalising the timetable of proposed AC local train services, western railway needs to conduct a station-wise survey of regular local commuters" Mahesh Shah (34), a resident of Bhayander said.

WR waiting for the final approval of railway board

Mumbaikars will have to wait a few more days for travelling in the fully vestibule air-conditioned Underslung rake (local train). Trails of Underslung rakes are successful. "This rake is kept ready, after getting final nod of railway board the Underslung rake will be introduced. We are hoping that within a couple of days the railway board will give a green signal to this. It will be the first rake of its kind i.e. fully vestibule," said a senior officer of WR. He further added that new AC services will be introduced only after getting final approval from the railway board for the use of the Underslung local train.

The underslung rake was developed as a sister of Vande Bharat train. There are two major similarities between them. Unlike the previous AC local trains, all the equipment in this train is mounted underslung, thus releasing all the overboard space for passengers. It has comfortable modular fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) seats, unlike the existing stainless steel seats. ERP is known to be more weather friendly. This will also be the first local train to have one coach equipped with flexi-solar panels that are light in weight and capable of generating 3.6 kilowatts of electricity. These panels will power the fans and lights of the coach.