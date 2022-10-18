e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Western Railway drops idea of partial AC services

Mumbai: Western Railway drops idea of partial AC services

The Western Railway dropped the idea after they spotted issues in the rake built by ICF. However, the Railway Board has permitted WR to use it as a 12-car AC local instead.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Partial AC local at Virar carshed | FPJ
The idea of using a partially air-conditioned (AC) local train in the Mumbai suburban section has been dropped by the railway authorities. In a letter to the general manager of Western Railway on October 13, the Railway Board permitted the use of a 12-car AC local train after completion of necessary trials.

This 12-car AC rake was built for use as a partial AC local. The rake has been parked in the Virar carshed for more than a year.

“The Railway Board had issued comprehensive directives to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDOS) – the technical wing of the railways – for partial AC services in Mumbai. Accordingly, the first AC local train (rake) with Medha propulsion for utilisation as a partial AC rake in a combination of six AC+ six non-AC was built by the ICF. However, various issues were highlighted by WR in running of partial AC services and further, WR put in a request to be allowed to use the rake as a fully AC train. Besides, the zonal railway may plan running of this AC local train in a graded and phased manner to optimally utilise passenger demand,” sated the letter written by the Railway Board to the general manager of WR.

