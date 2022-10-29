Maharashtra records 36 cases of XBB COVID 19 variant; know what experts have to say about its severity

Maharashtra records 36 cases of XBB variant of COVID 19 | FIle Photo

Mumbai: 36 cases of the XBB variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra till date.

According to the state public health department, out of the 36 cases, 21 are in Pune, 10 in Thane, 2 in Nagpur and Akola, Amravati and Raigad districts have reported one each case.

Age group break-up

Two of these patients are between 11 and 20 years of age, 13 are from the age group of 21 to 40 years, 14 from 41 to 60 years and 7 patients are above 60 years of age. Among these, 22 are males and 14 females.

Out of the 36, 19 showed some or the other symptom while the others were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. The department has said that 32 patients recovered in home isolation and only 4 were admitted in the hospital as a precautionary measure or lack of necessary conditions for home isolation. Nobody needed oxygen or ventilatory support.

Barring 2 of the 36, all were vaccinated and 5 had also taken the booster dose. Six patients (17.7%) had been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection in the past.

Severity of XBB

Against this background, a meeting of the State COVID-19 Task Force was held on October 24. The experts, after reviewing the situation, have said that after studying the XBB variant found in the state, Singapore and other countries, even if the infections increase, the new variant seems mild and most patients could be treated in home isolation. Minimal number of patients may need hospitalisation.

The experts express concerns on incidents of conditions such as diabetes, brain fog and heart diseases that seem to be increasing. ‘’Therefore, monitoring and follow-up COVID-19 recovered patients is necessary,’’ the department said.

Even though masks are not mandatory in public places anymore, it will be beneficial to use masks in hospital and clinic premises by health care workers and others.