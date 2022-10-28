e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 18 cases Covid on October 27, active cases now 122

On October 27, the civic body conducted 1,575 RT PCR tests and 1,691 antigen tests.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI File Photo
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 18 new cases of Covid on October 27. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 122 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 33 patients were discharged on October 27.

At present, 73 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 27, the civic body conducted 1,575 RT PCR tests and 1,691 antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,73,468 RT PCR and 24,17, 186 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections.

The NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as coronavirus cases are under control.

