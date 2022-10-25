Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 9 cases Covid on October 25, active cases now 155

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 09 new cases of Covid on October 25. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 155 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 30 patients were discharged on October 25.

Read Also Navi Mumbai foundation celebrates Diwali tending after animals at city shelter

At present, 112 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 25, the civic body conducted 883 RT PCR tests and 1007 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,71,620 RT PCR and 24,15, 253 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre, as Covid cases are under control.