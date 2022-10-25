e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai foundation celebrates Diwali tending after animals at city shelter

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
DH Subramaniam and Suraj Navale distributing sweets to team at animal shelter | FPJ
The Divine Foundation celebrated the festival of lights or Diwali in a unique way. The members of the foundation visited Bhumi Jeevdaya Samvardhan Trust (BJST) in Turbhe and celebrated the festival with their staff and caretaker. Bhumi Jeevdaya is an organisation working for animal welfare.

DH Subramaniam, founder trustee Divine Foundation with Suraj Navale, a trustee spent Diwali morning with the animals and staff of Bhumi Jeevdaya.

Speaking about the care extended to the animals at the centre, Subramaniam noted, "The caretakers at the trust provide extremely good care to the animals and with all the amenities. An ambulance is also available at the centre for emergencies."

He added that Sagar Savla founder president of BJST is giving animals a beautiful life with a secure place for them.

Speaking further, Subramaniam said that his foundation distributed fruits and biscuits for the inmates and gave the caretakers at the organistion sweet boxes and gifts for their service.

“I would like to thank Suraj Navale for showing a lot of interest and participation. Trying to spread happiness with a small initiative,” said Subramanian.

