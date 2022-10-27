Navi Mumbai: Daily cases of COVID-19 come down under single digit in NMMC

Navi Mumbai: Daily cases of Covid comes down under single digit in NMMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 7 new cases of Covid on October 26. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 137 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 25 patients were discharged on October 26.

At present, 92 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 26, the civic body conducted 273 RT PCR tests and 242 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,71,893 RT PCR and 24,15, 495 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.