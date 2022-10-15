Mumbai updates: BMC launches probe into misuse of gardens adpoted by NGO

MSRTC to run 1500 buses to accommodate rush of commuters
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) decided to run close to 1500 extra bus services across the state on Diwali to compete with private operators. Out of which, 228 buses will run from Mumbai.
In order to accommodate the Diwali rush of commuters, these buses to various destinations across the state will run between October 21 and October 31, 2022.
A total of 1,494 buses will be operated by the Aurangabad division of the MSRTC, followed by the Pune division with 368 buses, Nagpur division with 274 buses, Mumbai division with 228 buses, Nagpur division with 195 buses, and Amravati division with 71 buses.
BMC takes up hospital cleaning work, will spend Rs 74 cr
The BMC has taken up the responsibility of cleaning hospitals in the city for which the civic body will outsource the cleaning work at seven civic-run hospitals to private agencies. The contractor will have to appoint 25 cleaners per one lakh square feet of the hospital premises. The cleaning work will be carried out in three shifts. The agency will be hired for three years at the estimated cost of a total of Rs. 74 crores.
The civic body will appoint private cleaners for major hospitals like KEM at Parel, Sion, Nair general and Nair dental at Mumbai Central, Cooper hospital in Vile Parle, Jogeshwari's Trauma hospital and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital in Kandivali.
"The pilot project of hiring a private agency for cleanliness in KEM hospital turned out successful in 2015. So the BMC started hiring a private agency for major hospitals," said a civic official.
BMC launches inquiry into misuse of 12 gardens adopted by World Renewal Spiritual Trust
The BMC informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that it has initiated an inquiry into a complaint regarding the misuse of 12 gardens adopted by a private organisation across the city. The gardens were given to develop and maintain under the civic body's adoption scheme.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a PIL filed by retired army officer Captain Haresh Gaglani.
The retired army officer had alleged that the BMC did not take action against World Renewal Spiritual Trust (Brahma Kumaris) for misuse of the gardens and to recover commercial charges / taxes from it. The charges were payable from the date of agreement till the gardens are vacated, with penalties levied.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)