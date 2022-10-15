Mumbai updates: BMC launches probe into misuse of gardens adpoted by NGO

MSRTC to run 1500 buses to accommodate rush of commuters

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) decided to run close to 1500 extra bus services across the state on Diwali to compete with private operators. Out of which, 228 buses will run from Mumbai.

In order to accommodate the Diwali rush of commuters, these buses to various destinations across the state will run between October 21 and October 31, 2022.

A total of 1,494 buses will be operated by the Aurangabad division of the MSRTC, followed by the Pune division with 368 buses, Nagpur division with 274 buses, Mumbai division with 228 buses, Nagpur division with 195 buses, and Amravati division with 71 buses.