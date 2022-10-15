Thane: Two died due to lightning in Bhiwandi |

Thane: Two people from Mauje at Chiradpada village, Bhiwandi in Thane district lost their lives due to lightning and heavy rains in the evening on Friday, October 14.

The incident took place when the deceased went fishing at the Bhatsa river.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant, Thane said, " four persons from Chiradpada village in Bhiwandi went to Bhatsa river for fishing on Friday, October 14 at around 6 pm. When they were returning home due to lightning and heavy rains two persons died on the spot while two persons were injured."

"The deceased has been identified as Shital Waghe (17) and Yogita Waghe (20) and the injured are Sugandha Waghe (40) who is getting treated at IGM hospital and Roshan Thackeray (20) got injured but he did not go to the hospital and is getting treated at home and he is stable. The autopsy of two deceased will be done at the primary health centre in Padgha in Bhiwandi," Sawant added.