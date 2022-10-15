e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur and Malad gets 62mm of rainfall

The city has received 167 mm of rainfall for the month of October so far compared to the average of 91 mm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
PTI
Mumbai: The city received heavy rains on Friday evening, especially in the eastern and western suburbs. The city has received 167 mm of rainfall for the month of October so far compared to the average of 91 mm.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) data, the western suburbs received 19.72 mm of rainfall and the eastern suburbs received 27.66 mm of rainfall since 8 am.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), some areas in eastern suburbs received up to 62 mm of rainfall, while Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur and Malad received very heavy rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm. However, no major waterlogging or transport disruptions were reported.

