Mumbai: Nature in focus at Eco-Ganesha awards

Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2022 |

Mumbai: Friday evening was to felicitate those who went the extra step to ensure that the Ganpati festival was celebrated in an eco-friendly manner in their houses and societies.

At the third edition of the Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2022, organised jointly by The Free Press Journal, sister publication Navshakti and the BMC, 21 people were awarded, including one with the BMC Choice Award.

A total of 1,135 entries were received this year, up from 800 last year, from which 50 were again shortlisted for the awards. Apart from the 21 who won awards, the rest were given ‘green warrior’ consolation prizes.

The function was held at the 3D auditorium at the penguin enclosure at the city zoo in Byculla. The chief guest was Ramakant Biradar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone II). Other dignitaries who were present were Abhijeet Ghorpade, General Manager, Marketing and PR, MIDC, Rajiv Mishra, Principal of the Sir JJ School of Arts, Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, BMC, Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal group, and Sanjay Malme, Editor, Navshakti.

The event was partnered by ‘ecofriendly’ partner Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, ‘green’ partner Indian Oil, ‘television’ partner Lokshahi and ‘radio’ partner 93.5 Red FM. Speakers emphasized the need to take environment-friendly measures and complimented the drive.

“There is certainly an imbalance that is happening in the environment,” said Biradar. “That is why we see climate change and changes in weather patterns. Summer, monsoon and winter are no more than they used to be. Even during Mahaparinirvan Diwas in December [last year], there were rains. Shivaji Park was full of slush. We had to make arrangements for lakhs of people elsewhere.”

He added that people should use colours that are eco-friendly and material that dissolves. “We keep making regulations, but as much control does not happen. If eco-friendly colour is not used, it has a carcinogenic effect. Fishes consume it and the same fishes are eaten by people,” he explained.

Speakers said the change in climate patterns was manmade. “Man’s harming of the environment, water and soil have resulted in climate change,” said Ghorpade. He said the callbyLokmanya Tilak to celebrate the festival in a public way was to ensure more people come together for the Independence movement.

This year, 1048 of the entries came from households while 87 came from housing societies. The shortlisted entries were adjudicated by Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner, actress Mugdha Godse, JJ School Principal Mishra, Sanjay Buskute, PRO of the MPCB, and Abhijeet Ghorpade. The winner of the BMC Choice award was selected by Mrs Bhide.

“It is a very nice initiative and a good program,” said the winner of the top prize, Mann Rele, a 20-year-old resident of Chira Bazaar. “Nature should be saved is what was elaborated through this programme and that is what we have tried to do. We are happy to have won the award.”