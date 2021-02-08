Mumbai University starts new Center for Excellence in Maritime Studies

The new Center for Excellence in Maritime Studies at the University of Mumbai (MU) was inaugurated by the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of MU Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday.

The center will offer PG Diploma, Masters and PhD programmes in Maritime Studies from this academic year.

Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor (VC) of MU said, "The center will cater to a comprehensive and contemporary holistic development approach to study, knowledge dissemination and research in anthropology, maritime law, maritime commerce and management, Blue Economy and marine and maritime science and technology to solve maritime challenges and develop requisite skills in prospective students."

During the inauguration, the Governor said, "The center should cater to the importance of the sea with naval or coastal areas and with the general public. This field of studies is wide and needs to be studied and researched in an integrated manner."

Admiral Karambir Singh, chief of naval staff, said that maritime studies is an important field of study and there is a need to create awareness in the society about this field and not just for students and researchers. While, Shekhar Mande, director general of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said, "India has a vast coastline of 7,500 kilometres. The study center will get support from the National Institute of Oceanography to develop skilled manpower."