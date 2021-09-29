Mumbai: Unidentified caller issuing hoax threat at international airport booked under IPC

Mumbai: An unidentified caller made a threat call to the Mumbai Traffic Police control room stating that the lives of 19 people on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are in danger. Upon checking the premises, nothing was found, turning it into a hoax call. Subsequently, the caller has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

According to police officials, a threat call was made to the Mumbai police's traffic control room, the call was immediately alerted to the Sahar police, which passed the message to the police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squad, and a quick response team rushed to the airport and searched the premises.

While the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) checked the entire premises, nothing suspicious was found, the official said. The caller, who is yet to be traced, claimed that the "lives of 19 people of a department" at the Sahar international airport here were in danger.

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 505(1)(b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and efforts were on to nab the caller, he said.

