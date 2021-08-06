Mumbai: Underground bullet train station and IFC will be in common building at BKC

The underground bullet train station and International Finance Centre (IFC) at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be in a common building. Following which until the bullet train underground station work at BKC is not initiated, the work of IF Centre cannot be undertaken, said one of the senior official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) when asked about the status of the proposed projects.

Furthermore, he confirmed that five acres of land for underground station of bullet train in BKC has been handed over to the NHSRCL (National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd), implementing the Mumbai and Ahmedabad bullet train project. However, due to Covid-19 outbreak the tenders for the said work has not been issued by NHSRCL, he said, further affecting the work of IFC building.



The MMRDA meanwhile is doing correspondence with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and central ministry of Aviation over shifting of Radar.

The FPJ had reported in 2019 that following the restriction on the height of the building the MMRDA has written letters to AAI to shift/relocate the radar.

The proposed IFC building is in close proximity of the Mumbai Airport.

The radar, a detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of an aircraft, is integral to air traffic control.

"It is not normal to change the position of radars. There is an international agency based in Denmark which determines such radar related testing. The central government is in talks with the agency. Until then nothing can be done," the official stated.