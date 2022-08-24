Mumbai: Undergraduate students launch city's first live streaming azaan app - Al-Islaah; here's all you need to know about it

City’s undergraduate students create ‘Al-Islaah’ an azaan app for the community which was launched on Wednesday. This is the first live streaming azaan app of the city, available on both android and iOS platforms.

The app was developed by four undergraduate third-year IT students of Maharashtra college, at their inncubation center called Maha CARE (Centre for Acceleration of Research and Entrepreneurship), this app will be used by Juma Masjid in Crawford market. An incubation centre is a workspace created to offer startups and new ventures access to the resources they need, all under one roof.

While feeling proud of his students, the principal of Maharashtra college, Sirajuddin Chougle, said, "This app was developed by the current students of our college and I am very proud of them. The incubation center of our college gives the students a practical platform to display their talents and use them to create new ventures. I also encourage other students make use of such opportunities and excel in their future endeavors."

One of the students who created the app, Tanveer Khan, said, "I feel very fortunate that I got the opportunity to work on the app at our incubation centre and create something useful for our community. We students have made sure this app is user friendly and available on both operating systems including android and iOS."

The app is connected to the Juma Masjid, and alerts it’s users regarding the live azaan or call to prayer (five times a day). The users can customise the azaan notifications according to their convenience. The app will also be used to send out notifications to the public regarding the Masjid and other community related notifications. The app also has a 360 degree view of the Juma Masjid and a link to a documentary of the Masjid.

“In the further updates of the app, we are going to try and connect the community members with the Masjid which is within their vicinity. This will become more convenient and the app will grow further,” added Khan.

Speaking about the app, Maha CARE director Saima Shaikh, said, "Today was a memorable day for team Maha CARE as it launched the Al-Islaah app at Juma Masjid. The students of TYBScIT have developed it and it took us around 2.5 months for it."

"This app is a solution for many people who were not able to hear the daily azaan because of the loudspeaker issue. Now the azaan has reached every household and we have made sure the app is user friendly as it is going to be used by people of all age group," she added.