Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray To Respond To Ruling Party At Dussehra Rally; Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases 'Gondhal Geet' Theme Song

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hinted at launching a strong attack against the BJP and Amit Shah over the Union minister's remarks about breaking UBT and NCP(SP) party workers to win elections. Uddhav stated, “Let the ruling parties criticise me. I will deliver a strong response during the Dussehra rally, and my reaction will be, 'Sau Sunar ki, Ek Lohar ki'.”

Meanwhile, on the first day of Navratri, Uddhav released a theme song titled 'Gondhal Geet', aimed at alerting citizens to the misgovernance of the current Mahayuti government. Lyrics of the song, such as Mashal Haati Ghe, Satwar Bhuvari Ye, reflect the call for action. Uddhav made these statements at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, where MP Sanjay Raut, MP Anil Desai and lyricist Shrirang Godbole were also present.

“Impersonation is rampant in the state. Even Shivaji Maharaj faced such challenges in his time. At that time, Saint Eknath sought protection from Goddess Bhavani and cried out for help. Similarly, we are offering a song to Goddess Bhavani today,” he said. He also condemned the rising crimes against women in the state.

Thackeray further said that his party has yet to get justice despite approaching courts, so it has decided to turn to people, referring to their petitions demanding disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

“We have been knocking on the doors of courts for the last two and half years. Our hands have started paining. We have trust in the judiciary but are yet to get justice.

“So we decided to pray to Jagdamba that at least you respond to our calls. Now, we are going to the people's court to seek justice,” Thackeray said.

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming “delay in the disqualification” of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.