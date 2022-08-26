Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena ties up with Sambhaji Brigade to save Hindutva and regional pride | Sachin Haralkar

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which is battling for survival after the rebellion by Eknath Shinde, on Friday found a new partner, the Sambhaji Brigade, to take on the erstwhile ally BJP and Shinde camp in the upcoming elections. Sambhaji Brigade has been an ardent advocate of the Maratha quota. Both will work together on a joint cause of Hindutva and other issues related to Maharashtra.

Uddhav’s move to stitch an alliance with Sambhaji Brigade also aims to attract youths. The new ally will be in addition to NCP and Congress.

Uddhav said that they need to come together to save the Constitution and uphold regional pride.‘’We must bury those who are sowing seeds of division and rift between us,’’ he noted.

Sambhaji Brigade chief Manoj Akhare said the organisation had formed its political wing in 2016. The two parties have decided to come together and appoint a coordination committee for seamless functioning, he said

Uddhav slammed the BJP for not adhering to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ideology and said the Sambhaji Brigade comprises people who fight for ideology.

He further asked, “Is BJP walking on the lines of RSS ideology is the question you should ask. Are they even following what Mohan Bhagwat ji has been preaching for the last two to three years?”

Uddhav said that over the last two months, he had been contacted by many parties which had an ideological affinity with the Shiv Sena and even the ones which were polar opposite. These parties wished to come together to save regional pride and regional parties, he said.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Uddhav will launch his statewide tour. He announced that he will be touring the state around Dussehra and is currently focusing on building the organisation.

Meanwhile, Uddhav denied the allegation that he had called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “contract CM”. His statement came a day after Shinde claimed that he is a ‘’contract CM’’ but he has a contract to boost the state’s development and make it prosperous.