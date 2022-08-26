Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s travels to Mumbai to meet private sector representatives and RBI

Mumbai: On August 24 and 25, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo travelled to Mumbai, India to meet with private sector representatives and the Reserve Bank of India.

In Mumbai, he reaffirmed the deep economic ties between the United States and India and highlighted opportunities for working together to address shared global challenges like high and volatile energy prices.

In Mumbai on August 24, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo visited IIT Bombay where he met with students and entrepreneurs at the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship startup incubator and delivered remarks on the U.S.

India economic relationship. During the remarks, he emphasized the mutual benefits to both countries of deepening economic ties. While in Mumbai, the Deputy Secretary met with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to discuss global economic developments and the U.S.

India Economic and Financial Partnership.Deputy Secretary Adeyemo also met with private sector leaders and participated in a roundtable event with the U.S.-India Business Council and Indian financial services executives.

During those meetings, the Deputy Secretary discussed growing trade and investment between our countries. He also highlighted the importance of reducing energy prices for consumers and businesses in both India and the United States.

Following his events in Mumbai, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo travelled to New Delhi ahead of meetings on August 26 with government counterparts.