Mumbai: Two women held for murder of neighbour over past squabble

The RCF police have arrested two women in connection with the brutal killing of a 32-year-old man over a past squabble. The victim was allegedly assaulted by hand and then with a shovel on Friday.

According to the police, at around 5.15 pm on Friday, the accused women – Karuna Mane, 27 and Usha Mane, 35 – got into a verbal altercation with the victim, Sunil Sudhakar Jambhulkar, 32, near their residence at Vashi Naka in Chembur. Holding past grudges, they picked a fight with Jambhulkar and allegedly started hitting and slapping him.

The argument took a violent turn and the Mane women pulled him into a room and hit him with the wooden stick of a shovel. Jambhulkar was hit on his head and body, following which the women strangled him with a dupatta.

The locals and neighbours rushed to Jambhulkar’s rescue and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the RCF Police were informed about the incident, who rushed to the spot and apprehended the two women. Both have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded to police custody.