Mumbai: Two security guards held for stealing temple valuables in Dahisar

Two security guards were arrested by Dahisar Police for stealing valuables and cash from Jain temple on Friday. The duo was held from Pune and police made a 100 percent recovery of the stolen booty. Both accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

According to police sources, two security guards of Blue Bell building in Dahisar-- Puran Khadak Rukaye, 28 and Padam Thapa, 30, had orchestrated a theft inside a Jain temple, wherein they had fled with over seven kilograms of metal including silver crowns, gold and silver coins along with cash ₹2.5 lakh, collectively valued at ₹4.33 lakh. Soon after the theft, when both the security guards were nowhere to be found, the complainant approached Dahisar Police and reported the matter.

Four teams were formed for the probe and primarily it was suspected that they could have fled to Nepal, from where both of them had come. Based on technical evidence and tip offs from informers, police learnt that the duo was hiding in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune, wherein a team was sent to trace them. After a detailed probe, the duo was apprehended within seven hours of registering the offence, said an official.

Police recovered the entire stolen booty valued at ₹4.33 lakh and handed it over to the temple trustees. Meanwhile, the duo was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and common intention. They were produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.