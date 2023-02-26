Mumbai: Two planning to go for weapon training to Pakistan arrested

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly planning to go to Pakistan for weapons.

One of the arrested persons Khalid Mubarak Khan, 21, is a resident of Thane and another Abdullah Abdul Rehman, 26, of Tamil Nadu. As per officials, the duo were planning to crossover to Pakistan for weapon training.

“Both the accused persons were getting directions from a handler based in Pakistan and were planning to go to Pakistan for weapon training by illegally crossing the border,” Delhi Police said.

Two pistols along with 10 live cartridges, a knife and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession.

“Special Cell was working on the input that some persons are being radicalized by Pak-based handlers over social media and are given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India,” Delhi Police said.

“On February 14, 2023, information was received that some radicalized persons, having allegiance to a terror module will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. They have sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort,” police said.

Both the accused persons were apprehended in a swift and clinical operation.

“In the response to the incident, an FIR under the sections of the Arms Act has been registered, police added.