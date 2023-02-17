Mumbai: Two men set fire to cars as revenge against employer, held

Representational photo | Pic: AFP

Mumbai: The Versova police earlier this week arrested two persons for allegedly setting a couple of cars on fire that belonged to a woman named Mellisa Sahni, over a scuffle related to an employee dispute.

The incident happened on February 11, at around 4.40 am. According to the police, the two cars were parked outside the 50-year-old Sahni's house, who is also the complainant in the case. The police gathered the whole incident by looking up the footage of a nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV). In the footage, two men were caught setting the cars on fire. Even though they were wearing hoodies and scarves to disguise themselves, the complaint managed to identify them which was then reported to the police.

Manhunt launched

Acting on the same, the police launched a manhunt to nab the suspects.

They were identified as Rizwan Shaikh and Akram Khan, confirmed the police. "The man behind the arson is Irfan Khan, who was tasked with security for a prominent developer in the city, the developer suspended the contract and laid him off. Khan hired two men to get Indrajeet Ahir killed, Ms. Sahni’s friend who resides with her, as he suspected that Ahir was behind his layoff," said a police official.

The police managed to track and nab the suspected accused. "The arsonists had a clear intention of not just setting the cars ablaze, but using the cars as a mode to spread fire to her house that was made out of slipper wood. The fire gutted the cars and the wooden car shed where they were parked,” Ahir mentioned further adding that Sahini's cars were doused with the assistance of their neighbours, fire brigade and the police.

In the FIR, Ms Sahni mentions that she has incurred a loss of almost ₹7.5 lakhs as both her cars have been gutted and rendered unusable.

A case has been registered in the case under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substances cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

