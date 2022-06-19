e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Two injured after boulder crushes house in Chembur

The injured persons have been identified as Arvind Ashok Prajapati (25) and Ashish Ashok Prajapati (20).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
Photo: File Image

At least two persons were injured after a boulder slid from the hill crushing a hut in the Bhim Tekadi area of New Bharat Nagar in Chembur, RCF police informed.

The incident took place in the wee hours on June 19.

Vilas Dattar, PI, RCF Police station, said that two persons were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the Sion hospital.

Ward staff have been mobilized on the incident site to take stock of the situation, said the police.

