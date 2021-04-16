Mumbai: Two held within 10 hours after killing man at Versova jetty

Mumbai: A man in his mid-30s was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body near Versova jetty on Friday morning. A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, following which during the probe, involvement of two people was found and they were quizzed. Subsequently, two men were arrested for murder charges by Versova Police within 12 hours of the body being discovered.

According to a senior police officer, the locals and fishermen found a man's body at Versova Jetty at around 11am on Friday, following which they alerted Versova Police, who reached the spot and rushed the man to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. During the preliminary probe, the man was identified as Vikram Nishad, a roadside labourer, who had a hand-to-mouth existence, but was addicted to cannabis.

Siraaj Inaamdar, senior inspector of Versova police station said, "In the wee hours of Friday, at around 2.30 am, Nishad had met two men who worked as boat operators on the jetty and were his usual pals for taking intoxicants. On Friday, however, there was an argument over a petty issue, which escalated and one of the two men stabbed Nishad multiple times and fled."

The duo was later identified as Ghanshyam Das and Sandeep Roy, who were arrested on Friday evening, within mere 10 hours and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and common intention. They will be produced before a local magistrate court on Saturday, added senior inspector Inaamdar. Police have not recovered the murder weapon yet.