Mumbai: Two held for smuggling elephant tusk in Ghatkopar

Ghatkopar Police of Mumbai Police's Zone 7 nabbed two men on the charges of smuggling two elephant tusks collectively valued at ₹20 lakh. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the Ghatkopar Police had received a tip off that elephant tusks were being smuggled near Ghatkopar railway station, acting on which a team led by police sub inspector Mahesh Shelar laid a trap. When the police were deployed in civil dress along with a wildlife department's personnel, two men, matching the description of the suspects walked in.

Upon intercepting the duo, who were identified as Dipak Kumar Vaishnav, 24, and Mohammad Shaikh, 30, police recovered two off white elephant tusks, one that of a male while the other was of a female elephant, each valued at ₹10 lakh each. The duo was immediately apprehended and the elephant tusks were seized from them.

Police said that the duo was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Wildlife Protection Act. They were produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody till August 10, for further investigation.