Navi Mumbai: CIDCO prepares design to upgrade KVGC from 9-hole to 18-hole international standard

The design of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) to upgrade from the present 9-hole to international standard 18 holes golf course is ready. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO has shared the design on a social media platform tweeter.
Once the golf course will be ready, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) claimed that it will be of the world standard and the country’s largest fairway of 710 yards.
Developed by CIDCO, at present, the KVGC has a 9-hole golf course which will be expanded to an 18-hole golf course. In addition, there is also a plan of developing a country club with modern facilities.
As per the design, the golf course will be spread in 165 acres with the country’s largest fairway of 710 yards. The fairway is the ideal landing area for shots off the tee, and is the pathway that leads the golfer from the starting point of the hole to the endpoint (the hole on the green).
Dr Mukherjee had announced the plan to upgrade from 9-hole to 18-hole international standard during the first edition of the CIDCO Masters Cup 2021 held in February 2021.
CIDCO intends to manage the course on a “Pay and Play” model and there will be no exclusive memberships. “This will be one of the top-class golf courses which shall be open to all, subject to ruled and regulations,” tweeted Dr Mukherjee.
In addition, there is also planning to run an academy where young people will be given training in golf course to generate an interest and talent. The most important aspect of the new design golf course is that despite physical construction of the course, there will be some part of the course will be available for play.
With recent developments and proposed ambitious projects, Kharghar is emerging as an ideal destination for future high-class residential and commercial needs. Similarly, the Kharghar node is looking forward to becoming a sports hub in the future. Kharghar, being the most modern node of Navi Mumbai is experiencing various developments in it and surroundings like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Metro, Corporate Park, Housing schemes with Transit-Oriented Development, Kharghar Hills Plateau, etc. This will make it an ideal node equipped with residential, commercial, transit, and cultural facilities.
