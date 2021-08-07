Navi Mumbai: CIDCO prepares design to upgrade KVGC from 9-hole to 18-hole international standard

The design of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) to upgrade from the present 9-hole to international standard 18 holes golf course is ready. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO has shared the design on a social media platform tweeter.

Once the golf course will be ready, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) claimed that it will be of the world standard and the country’s largest fairway of 710 yards.

Developed by CIDCO, at present, the KVGC has a 9-hole golf course which will be expanded to an 18-hole golf course. In addition, there is also a plan of developing a country club with modern facilities.

As per the design, the golf course will be spread in 165 acres with the country’s largest fairway of 710 yards. The fairway is the ideal landing area for shots off the tee, and is the pathway that leads the golfer from the starting point of the hole to the endpoint (the hole on the green).

Dr Mukherjee had announced the plan to upgrade from 9-hole to 18-hole international standard during the first edition of the CIDCO Masters Cup 2021 held in February 2021.