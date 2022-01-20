Mumbai: Two held for selling fake vaccine certificates

The city crime branch arrested two persons for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the two Sahad Sajid Shaikh, 21 and Maviya Abdul Bhoraniya, 21 have sold 70-75 vaccine certificates tover last few months said police.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch unit 10 sleuths conducted a raid at an office near Siddhaarth Hospital in Goregaon where these two found selling fake vaccine certificates. According to the police, the certificates sold by them are nothing but xerox copies, however these two were selling them for ₹1500 per certificates, said police. The two have been arrested on charges of cheating and forgery and they have been handed over to Goregaon police station for further investigation.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:01 AM IST