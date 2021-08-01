Mumbai: Two held for robbing train passenger at knife point in Kurla

The local crime branch of Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two persons for robbing a passenger of his cash at knife point after taking him to Kurla by pretending to offer a confirmed ticket.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Nadeem Rafiq Shah alias Thapa , 41 and Mukesh Rajesh Pipliskar alias lovely 23, a resident of Kamathipura.

The police said the incident took place on July 30, at around 9:30pm when the complainant, Shivkumar Yadav, 27, was waiting for a train to Bihar at Kalyan Railway Station. The accused approached Yadav offering him a confirmed ticket and asked him to come to Kurla for it.

"The accused took Yadav to Kurla claiming the seat will be reserved from Kurla, where at knife point, the two accused robbed him of Rs 4,000. A case was registered at GRP Kalyan under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code," said a police officer.

Assistant police inspector, local crime branch-GRP Kalyan unit, Arshad Shaikh and his team investigated the case with the help of CCTV footage. The police received information that the accused were coming to Do Tanki in Nagpada in the city. Accordingly a trap was laid and they were arrested," said a police officer at GRP, Kalyan.

"Both of them confessed to the crime and Rs 400 cash was recovered from Thapa. "During interrogation it was found that both of them are habitual criminals and adopt this modus operandi at different railway stations for money. Thapa along with two others had committed a robbery in April this year in which they took away a mobile phone by threatening the victim at knife point," said Shaikh.