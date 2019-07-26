Mumbai: Two held for gangraping woman, one still at large

Mumbai: Saki Naka Police have arrested two men in connection with a gang rape of a 25-year-old woman. The accused had called the survivor for a meeting near Sangharsh Nagar and raped her along with two of his friends.

While two men have been arrested, their third accomplice is still at large. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, on June 26, the woman got a call from an unknown number, who asked her to meet for just five minutes. When the woman declined, the man said he wanted to talk to her about something very important.

Reluctantly, the woman accepted to meet him near Sangharsh Nagar, Andheri (E), the next day, while on her way to the office. As decided, the duo met at 10.30 am, but to her surprise, the man had come with two more friends.

After a scuffle, the woman was overpowered by the trio and was gangraped in the open space. Hours later, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint against three unidentified men for gangraping her.

Saki Naka police began their investigation and checked the spot for any CCTC cameras, but since the incident occurred at a secluded spot facing the mountain, they did not find any.

Police then checked the Call Data Records of the woman, from where they obtained the mobile number of the accused and traced him to Malad almost a month later.

On Wednesday, police arrested two men, Sanket Palkar (25) and Deepak Kubekar (24) in connection with the case. The duo was booked under relevant sections of IPC for gangrape (section 376d) and criminal intimidation (section 506(2)).

Police said, Palkar and Kubekar were produced in a local magistrate court on Thursday and remanded in police custody. Meanwhile, a search operation for the third accused is underway.