Mumbai: Two foreign nationals held with cocaine worth ₹6.25 lakh

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two foreign nationals with 125 grams of cocaine worth ₹6.25 lakh. The brothers have been identified as Sad Mgala Kmanya Salim, 49. and Jambo Mgala Kmanya Salim, 42.

On Saturday evening, the officials of crime branch unit 3 found two people loitering suspiciously near Shalimar hotel in Bhendi Bazaar. They apprehended the duo. During their search, 110 grams of cocaine was recovered from Sad and 15 grams was recovered from his brother. Both were in the neighbourhood to sell the contraband when they were nabbed, said the police.

The brothers have different nationalities. Saad was born in Kenya and Jambo was born in Tanzania. Their mother is a Tanzanian and father is Kenyan, said the crime branch officials. The duo has been staying in India for the last couple of years on a business visa. Sad was previously arrested in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, they added.

Following the seizure, an offence under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Pydhonie police station. The duo was subsequently handed over to them for further investigation.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:24 PM IST