Mumbai Police have arrested two people for breaking open an ATM belonging to SBI and stealing Rs 77 lakh, reports from ABP Majha stated.

The accused after stealing the cash set the ATM on fire. The two have been remanded to police custody till April 5.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:38 PM IST