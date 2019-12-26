Mumbai: Tweeple soak in Christmas rain fun

Mumbai: Showers in parts of the metropolis on Christmas on Wednesday evoked some funny remarks from Twitter users, who soaked in the fun amid a festive spirit. #MumbaiRains trended on Twitter, with several users posting memes on the weather.

Rain was reported from Dombivli, Thane, Panvel, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle. One user commented: "The only thing constant this year. #MumbaiRains"

Another wrote: "Mumbaikars -- we want winter! At least for a week. Weather -- LOL. How about heat + rains in December?"

One user posted a picture of a snow-covered traffic signage and wrote: "Should I go outside?" "Amidst all this happening, rain seems to be the most secular. It came on Eid, then Diwali and today on Christmas," read one post.

One user remarked: "Who orders rain to fall on Christmas, brother?" In reply, another wrote: It's Lord Indra. Comes at any time he finds convenient."

One user was philosophical: "When life gives you pain... enjoy the rain."

A user posted a meme of a movie comedian talking on phone. It was captioned: "Mumbai people be like -- Do rainy and winter/summer seasons come simultaneously?"

One post read: "#MumbaiRains trending more than #TaimurAliKhan." One user was more worried about celebrating Christmas: "Rain rain go away, come again another day! We all want to have a merry X-mas day!"