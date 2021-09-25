e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over to him by USCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,276 new cases, 58 deaths, 3,723 recoveries Confirmed! Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

Mumbai: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop; three held

PTI
Advertisement

A 32-year-old police constable was killed on Saturday when a mini-truck carrying illegally mined sand in Solapur district of Maharashtra he was trying to stop knocked him down, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 AM at Mangalwedha village, 380 km from Mumbai when the constable, Ganesh Sonalkar, tried to stop the mini-truck which was carrying the sand excavated illegally from the Bhima river, a police official said.

He said the driver of the mini-truck didn't stop and dashed Sonalkar, crushing him to death.

Two persons, including driver Ranjeet Sudke (19) who is the main accused and vehicle owner Sagar Masal (23) were arrested, and a minor was detained, the official said.

An FIR was registered and the investigation is underway, he added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: From Tulsi to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal