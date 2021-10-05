Mumbai: Transgenders meet Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari, discuss lack of support to the community

Mumbai: A delegation of transgender community from Mumbai met the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. The delegation requested the governor for the empowerment, fundamental rights and needs of the community.



The delegation also discussed the loss of livelihood and lack of financial support the community faced during the lockdown and the pandemic. "During the pandemic our community had not only lost their livelihood. But also suffered in terms of medical and nutrition. Transgender staying in slums cant even pay the rent," said Salma Khan, President of Kinnar Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha.



Khan claims it is the third time they have met the governor during the pandemic to look after the protection and fundamental right of the transgender. "On 5 October, 2021 under Legal Awareness week we had a meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra at Rajbhavan, Mumbai. We took up issues and needs of transgender community in regards to nutrition, shelter home, healthcare services, education, employment, social protection, social and economic empowerment", said Khan who is also the co-vice President of Maharashtra State Transgender Welfare Board and Panel Judge of National Lokadalat.

Sonalee Chaukekar discussed about housing facilities and survey of transgender community. While, Priya Patil discussed about education and skill development of Transgender community.



However, the governor assured that Transgender community's issues and needs will be resolve soon. "The government announced Rs 1500 to all the transgender. But they are yet to receive it. The authorities just announced, but the situation on ground is completely different. We too are human beings and are neglected in society. We have common rights. We will also meet the chief minister of Maharashtra to resolve our issue. The CM should give us time and listen to us personally rather than just giving assurance and should check the ground report," said Khan adding the Governor listened to us and gave assurance, but the authorities should look for further implements.

