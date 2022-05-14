Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link: 'Package 2' completes 2,000 segment casting work

A significant milestone was achieved by the ambitious Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) project of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after 'Package 2' completed the 2,000th segment casting work earlier this week. Whereas the total segments required is 3,142.

The timeline of segment casting progress is as follows: 1st on 6th Nov 2019, 500th on 3rd Mar 2021, 1000th on 9th Oct 2021 and 2000th on 10th May 2022. Meanwhile, tug boats and barges were also deployed at the MTHL site for speedy implementation of work.

The six-lane sea link will connect the Mumbai Bay from Sewri to Chirle in Navi Mumbai (Navi Mumbai airport) once ready and is expected to be completed by 2023. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 18,000 crore and is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The said sea-link work is 76 per cent complete according to MMRDA.

In fact, it will be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily once ready. The 22 km long, MTHL bridge with about 16.5 km long over the sea and about 5.5 km long viaduct on land on either side will have interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar at Mumbai Bay and NH-4 B at Chirle, Navi Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:54 PM IST