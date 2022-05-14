e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Treetop walkway at Malabar Hill likely to be ready by October

Mumbai: Treetop walkway at Malabar Hill likely to be ready by October

Once ready, Mumbaikars could take a canopy walk through the woods and get an unhindered view of the Arabian sea.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
Representative Image | Pixabay
Advertisement

Mumbai: The construction of a treetop walkway, a first-of-its-kind project, at Malabar Hill is yet to start. As per reports from TOI, the project will be completed only by October.

Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu told TOI that construction work is expected to start soon.

The project which is estimated to cost Rs 22 crore will include a 900-metre long trail with a width of 1.5 metres.

Once ready, Mumbaikars could take a canopy walk through the woods and get an unhindered view of the Arabian sea. The city has several skywalks but there are no elevated treetop walkways for pedestrians. The one planned at Malabar Hill will be the first of its kind in the city.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: Civic chief inspects pre-monsoon works in Digha and Airoli ward Navi Mumbai: Civic chief inspects pre-monsoon works in Digha and Airoli ward

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:50 PM IST