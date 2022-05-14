Mumbai: Treetop walkway at Malabar Hill likely to be ready by October

Mumbai: The construction of a treetop walkway, a first-of-its-kind project, at Malabar Hill is yet to start. As per reports from TOI, the project will be completed only by October.

Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu told TOI that construction work is expected to start soon.

The project which is estimated to cost Rs 22 crore will include a 900-metre long trail with a width of 1.5 metres.

Once ready, Mumbaikars could take a canopy walk through the woods and get an unhindered view of the Arabian sea. The city has several skywalks but there are no elevated treetop walkways for pedestrians. The one planned at Malabar Hill will be the first of its kind in the city.

